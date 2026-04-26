Chicago man killed in I-90 crash

A Chicago man was killed Friday morning in an accident on Interstate 90.

Illinois State Police said preliminary information indicated there was a two-unit crash shortly before noon Friday on southbound I-90 at Monroe Street in Chicago.

One driver was transported to an area hospital with injuries and was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased driver as Jose Barrera, 67, a resident of the 640 block of East 113th Street.