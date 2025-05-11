Chicago man sentenced for kidnappings

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for conspiring to abduct several victims at gunpoint in the suburbs.

Sedgwick Williams, 48, participated in kidnappings in Naperville and Westchester in Fall 2019. Williams and a co-conspirator also attempted a third kidnapping in South Holland, but they were unsuccessful and were arrested fleeing from the intended victim’s residence.

A federal jury last year convicted Williams and co-defendant Tai Hon La, 35, of Beach Park, of participating in the kidnapping conspiracy and other related charges.

On Wedneday, U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso sentenced Williams to 50 years in prison.

La is scheduled to be sentenced June 3.

Two other defendants pleaded guilty in the case. Ivan Ayers, 37, of Chicago pleaded guilty to participating in the kidnapping conspiracy and is set to be sentenced June 10. Jonathan Vargas, 38, of Chicago pleaded guilty to kidnapping the first victim in Naperville and is set to be sentenced June 5.

The Naperville, Westchester, South Holland and Chicago police departments investigated the case, along with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

According to evidence presented at trial, the first kidnapping occurred Oct. 17, 2019 in Naperville. The conspirators posed as law enforcement officers to handcuff and abduct a man at gunpoint outside of his electronics store, which they then burglarized. The conspirators forced the victim into a car and transported him to Chicago, where they assaulted him and extorted his family.

The conspirators carried out the Westchester kidnapping on Nov. 16, 2019. Posing as federal agents, the conspirators handcuffed and abducted a man at gunpoint outside of his residence. The conspirators forced the victim into his home, where they seized also seized another victim and forced them both into the basement. Two other victims later arrived at the residence and were also forced into the basement at gunpoint. The conspirators stole cash and jewelry before fleeing.

Prosecutors said the conspirators attempted a third kidnapping Dec. 11, 2019 in South Holland, but the intended victim was able to call 911 and the South Holland police arrived before the conspirators could gain access to the house.

“Williams orchestrated a series of incredibly violent abductions and armed robberies throughout Chicago and the neighboring suburbs,” Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jared Jodrey and Kate McClelland argued in the government’s sentencing memorandum. “Williams and his co-conspirators ruthlessly threatened, restrained, beat, robbed, kidnapped, terrorized and tortured people for their own personal gain.”