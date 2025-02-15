Chicago man stricken on interstate

Chronicle MediaFebruary 15, 2025

A Chicago man died shortly after being stricken Friday on Interstate 55.

Shortly after 4:15 a.m. Friday, Illinois State Police Troop 3 units responded to a medical emergency on Interstate 55 at Central Avenue in Forest View.

The driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He died at the hospital a short time later.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man at Luke Vallada, 41, a resident of the 2200 block of West Thome Avenue.

