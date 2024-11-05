Chicago officer, suspect killed in South Side shooting

A Chicago police officer and a suspect died from injuries sustained in a shooting Monday night on the city’s South Side.

At 8:05 p.m. Monday, 6th (Gresham) District officers conducted a stop on the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Three individuals were inside the vehicle.

One of the occupants discharged a firearm toward officers, striking one officer and one occupant of the vehicle.

At least one officer discharged his weapon.

One of the suspects attempted to flee the scene in the vehicle at which time he struck another officer. The suspect then fled on foot and was taken into custody on the 8000 block of South Maryland Avenue.

A second suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene.

The officer struck by gunfire sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. The occupant of the vehicle sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The officer struck by the vehicle was taken to a hospital for medical attention and was listed in fair condition.

Members of the Chicago Police Department’s Investigative Response Team is investigating the incident.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the comprehensive use of force, with the cooperation of the Chicago Police Department.

The other officers involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for a minimum period of 30 days.