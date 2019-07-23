Chicago organization works to build safer communities

Latee Smith was known as someone who was going to cause nothing but problems for police in Chicago’s Austin District.

The West Side resident had a reputation for having a role in robberies and shootings, and being involved in gangs, according to 15th District police Cmdr. Ernest Cato.

“Instead I decided to fall back a little bit from the streets,” Smith said. “I started coming to BUILD every day.”

It was the education and opportunities Smith got at BUILD, a gang intervention, violence prevention and youth development organization, focusing on hard-to-serve youth in some of Chicago most challenging neighborhoods, that turned his life around.

“I felt at home. I felt supported; and I felt good,” Smith said of attending sessions at BUILD in the Austin neighborhood.

“You have changed your narrative,” Cato told Smith on a BUILD podcast. “… People can change.”

Smith said he has continued visiting BUILD and was taken aback when he was named BUILDer of the Month recently.

BUILD, which stands for Broader Urban Involvement & Leadership Development, has touched the lives of more than 100,000 youths on Chicago’s West and South sides in its 50 years of existence.

The organization started in 1969 with the unique premise of engaging former gang members to persuade the younger generation to find a better way. Corporate CEOs were some of the first to get on board with the organization’s mission, said Adam Alonso, BUILD’s CEO.

“Steeped in BUILD’s history was always this idea from the corporate world knowing that giving dollars back to BUILD is supporting a good cause,” Alonso said. “… Today, I think the heart (of the organization) is as strong as it ever was.”

BUILD offers mental health programs for youths traumatized by violence in their neighborhoods. The organization canvases in the neighborhoods where there has been a shooting and finds that because of its efforts, retaliation shootings have dropped significantly.

It has a studio where youths create podcasts on what they’re feeling. There is an art studio where youths can let the creativity flow. Youths use hydroponics to start their own plants and then eventually harvest them in the garden behind the organization’s building teaching them about food sustainability.

BUILD officials say they try to draw youths in through atypical means — anything to get them in the BUILD program and off the streets. Alonso said BUILD leaders don’t bill the building as a one-stop shop, but added that options are important to have.

“You do have to have a lot of different options for all types of kids that you’re serving and different interests,” Alonso said. “Additionally, I think a lot of these new programs, like our farm, our hydroponics, the arts, music, podcasting, all of that came out of sort of these innovative ideas people had and said, ‘Hey, we’d like to do this with young people, what do you think?’ And it’s worked.”

He said one of the organization’s goal is to disrupt the norms.

According to Alonso, those norms include viewing the West Side as always being violent, that businesses shouldn’t invest there and because of the violence, people shouldn’t try at all to change things in the area.

“We going to disrupt that and say ‘On the contrary, we’re going to go deep into the community. We are going to have a lot of community events that are free. We are going to engage people.”

Alonso is the sixth CEO of the local organization. He has been in the leadership post for four years and seen substantial growth in both programs and funding during his time at BUILD’s helm.

BUILD has a $5.1 million budget that it uses for intervention programs, giving individuals in crime-ridden neighborhoods a second chance.

The first outsider to lead the Chicago organization, Alonso still has his notes from his first staff meeting when he asked people what they wanted to see BUILD accomplish.

“Everything that people have asked for, we’re living it out, we’re doing it,” he said.

Alonso said the only way to change a neighborhood is to change the narrative, which means disrupting the norms, particularly when those norms aren’t helpful for families and people thriving.

Having served more than 6,500 people last year alone, Alonso said BUILD sees change in some of the toughest to reach young people and notes that a low recidivism rate shows the program is working.

“We’re around the community. You see us doing the things we say we’re doing,” Alonso said. “We bring people to the campus. They see the work we are doing.”

