Chicago plans DUI patrols over holiday weekend

The Chicago Police Department will be conducting DUI saturation patrols Friday through Monday (July 3-6) in three Chicago neighborhoods.

Saturation patrols will be held in the South Chicago, Harrison, and Grand Crossing areas.

Patrols will be from 7 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday in the South Chicago (4th) police district, 7 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday in the Harrison (11th) police district, and 7 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday in the Grand Crossing (3rd) police district.

The purpose of the program is to saturate an area with roving police officers who continually monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place an emphasis on speed, alcohol-related, and safety belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend speeding violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting a suspect into the nearest lockup for bonding. The mobile unit also allows for individual recognizance bonds to be issued at the site of the DUI saturation patrol.

The DUI saturation patrol conducted June 27-28 in the Town Hall (19th) police district results in the following arrests and citations: