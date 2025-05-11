Chicago police fatally shoot man

Chicago police fatally shot a man Thursday after two officers were shot in Hammond, Indiana.

Fourth District officers responded to a call of a person with a gun shortly before 5:50 p.m. Thursday on the 13400 block of South Baltimore Avenue. Police identified the offender as someone wanted for an aggravated battery.

Police said the individual entered a vehicle, fleeing the area and crashing his vehicle at Dearborn and Gostlin Street in Hammond.

Chicago police officers arrived at the Hammond intersection, where they were fired upon and returned fire, striking the offender.

The offender sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to St. Catherine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Both officers were transported to a nearby hospital for observation and were listed in good condition.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The Chicago Police Department’s Investigative Response Team assisted Hammond police with the case.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating specifics of the incident, including the comprehensive use of force, with the cooperation of the Chicago Police Department.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative duty for a minimum of 30 days.

In other Chicago-related fatal shootings:

– Three individuals were shot – two fatally – on Saturday morning in the Edgewater neighborhood on the city’s North Side. Officers responded to a call of people shot at 1:20 a.m. Saturday on the 6300 block of North Broadway. Upon arrival, officers discovered that multiple victims had sustained gunshot injuries. The victims were not able to provide details of the incident. The Chicago Fire Department transported a 28-year-old man, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body, to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Derrell Givens, 28, a resident of the 6300 block of North Broadway. A 31-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 36-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Evanston Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition. No one was in custody for the shootings as of press time. Area 3 detectives are investigating the case.

– A 36-year-old man died after being shot at 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the Marshall Square neighborhood on the city’s West Side. Officers responded to a call of a person shot on the 2100 block of South Fairfield Avenue. The victim was outside when a gray sedan drove by and an offender displayed a firearm and fired shots from the vehicle. The 36-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the forearm and upper flank. The offender fled the scene. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody for the shooting as of press time. Area 4 detectives are investigating the case.

– A 32-year-old man was fatally shot shortly after 2:20 p.m. Friday in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the city’s West Side. Police said the man was on a sidewalk on the 3800 block of West Arthington Street when he sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Area 4 detectives are investigating the incident.

– A 19-year-old man died after being shot shortly before 12:10 p.m. Thursday in the Austin neighborhood on the city’s West Side. Officers responded to the 5400 block of West Jackson Boulevard and found the man in the rear of a residence with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and was initially listed in critical condition. He later died at the hospital. No one was in custody for the shooting as of press time. Area 4 detectives are investigating the incident.

– A 22-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside an apartment in the South Chicago neighborhood on the city’s South Side. Police said the woman was found in an apartment on the 7900 block of South Essex Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A firearm was recovered on the scene, police said. Police were labeling the case a death investigation as of press time. Area 2 detectives are investigating the case.