Chicago police investigate deaths

Chicago police are investigating two Saturday deaths.

An unknown man was discovered shortly after 11:45 a.m. Saturday on the 8000 block of South Marquette Avenue in the city’s’ South Chicago neighborhood. The man had a gunshot wound in the flank and chest.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In the other incident, an unknown man was discovered unresponsive shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a garbage container on the 4700 block of West Artington Street in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area detectives are invetsigating both deaths.