Chicago police kill burglary suspect

Chicago police fatally shot a burglary suspect this morning on the city’s West Side.

Shortly after 10:45 a.m., uniformed Chicago police officers responded to a burglary call on the 1800 block of South Central Park Avenue in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood.

Responding officers encountered the suspect, which resulted in a foot chase and an exchange of gunfire at multiple locations in the area.

The offender fired at the officers and the officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

Officers rendered first aid to the suspect, who was subsequently pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Multiple officers were taken to an area hospital for observation.

A weapon was recovered on the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, with the cooperation of the Chicago Police Department, is examining specifics of the incident, including the comprehensive use of force.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for a minimum of 30 days.