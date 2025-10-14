Chicago police officer sentenced for sexual abuse 

A Chicago police officer has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual abuse.

David Deleon, 32, an inactive Chicago police officer, had been the subject of a Cook County Sheriff’s Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit investigation.

Deleon pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under 18 years of age. He also pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse in connection with a Norridge Police Department investigation.

On Aug. 17, 2023, Sheriff’s Police ICAC investigators arrested Deleon after their investigation found evidence on his cell phone that he assaulted and abused minors and recorded lewd videos with them.

They also learned that Deleon met the victims while he was working in his official capacity as a Chicago police officer and would invite them to sleep at his residence.

The arrest culminated an investigation that began July 3, 2023, after receiving evidence from Norridge police about Deleon, who they had arrested in March for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a juvenile.

Deleon had been in Cook County Jail since Aug. 18, 2023.