Chicago police oversight body finalizes position on traffic stop reform

Any changes to the Chicago Police Department traffic stop policy are still at least a few months off. But the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, a public safety oversight body that must be involved in any major police policy change, has at least settled on how it will approach some of the most controversial issues.

As part of Chicago’s 2021 police oversight reform, both CPD and the CCPSA can propose police policy changes, but they must both agree on whatever ends up getting approved. The traffic stop issue is even more complicated because of the 2019 federal consent decree CPD is currently under. In 2023, the independent monitor for the decree suggested that changes to the traffic stop policy should fall under the decree as well. While the federal judge overseeing the decree hasn’t ruled on the issue, the city agreed to run any changes past the monitor and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

CPD released the first draft of the traffic stop policy in April. At the time, individual CCPSA commissioners suggested changes, and they made it clear that major disagreements over issues such as stopping cars for low-level traffic law violations, vehicle searches and so-called pretextual traffic stops, where officers use a relatively minor violation, such as a taillight being out, as a pretext to stop a car to investigate a more serious crime.

During its July 31 meeting, which took place at East Garfield Park’s JLM Abundant Life Community Center, 2622 W. Jackson Blvd., CCPSA voted on what its official positions will be going forward as negotiations continue. Most notably, the majority voted to re-strict traffic stops for minor violations and vehicle searches unless the police officers have a reasonable suspicion that a driver or a vehicle was involved in a different crime.

Commissioner Gina Piemonte, who was appointed in April, proposed an amendment to ban pretextual traffic stops. After that motion was narrowly defeated, she proposed an amendment to ban pretextual stops if the vehicle doesn’t match the description of the vehicle allegedly involved in a crime — but that amendment was defeated as well.

As CCPSA president Anthony Driver explained, the vote simply sets the negotiating position. The negotiations will continue, and there is no firm deadline for when they might conclude.

One of the major points of contention during the April meeting was whether police officers should stop drivers for violations such as the outdated vehicle registration stickers, “missing or improperly displayed” front license plate, lights not working during daytime hours, and the car having a loud sound system. During the July meeting, Commissioner Aaron Gottlieb proposed an amendment that would prohibit officers from stopping drivers for those reasons, and commissioner Abierre Minor proposed an additional amendment that would carve out an exception “if an officer is acting upon Reasonable Articulable Suspicion or probable cause of a serious criminal activity.”

During the April meeting, some commissioners suggested allowing traffic stops if the officer had a suspicion or a probable cause to believe that a driver or a car was involved in a Class A misdemeanor or felony — a category that includes crimes such as assault and driving more than 35 mph over the speed limit. Minor said that she proposed a more broad “serious criminal activity” as a compromise.

Commissioner Remel Terry said she was concerned that prohibiting traffic stops for those offenses would create confusion, since suburban police departments and even the University of Chicago Police Department, those official patrol area goes beyond the university itself to include all of Hyde Park and several neighborhoods further north, wouldn’t be subject to those restrictions.

“Black people are impacted overwhelmingly in the numbers by being pulled over, but we are not helping them if we are only saying that CPD cannot do this, when we know that we travel around the entire state of Illinois,” said Terry, who is Black.

She emphasized that she didn’t oppose prohibiting traffic stops for minor offenses — she simply believed that it should be done on state level.

Commissioner Sandra Wortham reiterated a position she voiced at other CCPSA meetings for the past few months — that she was against restricting traffic stops because it would be taking away the tools officers can use to stop crimes. But she also made a new argument — that creating a policy that keeps officers from enforcing state laws would put them on shaky legal ground.

“We are an administrative, appointed body,” Wortham said. “Laws are made by lawmakers.”

This led Minor to ask whether she believes that “this commission shouldn’t exercise our policy-making authority.”

“I’m not saying we should not make policy,” Wortham responded. “I’m saying we should have a policy that’s consistent with our charge, our ordinance.”

After some further discussion, the commission voted 5-2 to approve changes Gottlieb and Minor proposed, with Terry and Wortham voting against.

CCPSA also discussed prohibiting officers from asking drivers for permission to search their cars unless the officer acting on reasonable, articulatable suspicion that a car or a driver was involved in some other “criminal activity.”

Gottlieb proposed an amendment adding the word “serious” in front of “criminal activi-ty,” but it was voted down 4-3.

Wortham said she objected to restricting the officers’ ability to request a search, saying that, with bodycams and police car dash cams recording every interaction, officers won’t be able to get away with violating drivers’ rights, and drivers wouldn’t be able to get away with false accusations. This, she argued, made the guardrails unnecessary.

The commission voted 6-1 to approve the restriction, with Wortham voting against.

Piemonte then proposed an amendment to end pretextual traffic stops. She argued that they stops are unconstitutional because they disproportionately impact minority drivers and thus violated the 14th amendment Equal Protection Clause.

Wortham responded that, while she agreed that the stops are disproportionate, that “doesn’t make the stops illegal.”

“I mean, that is a completely inappropriate a leap of [logic],” she said. “That’s not supported in law, and I think [as attorneys] we both know this.”

The amendment was defeated by a close 4-3 vote, with Driver, Terry, Wortham and Commissioner Angel Rubi Navarijo voting against. CCPSA voted the same way on Piemonte’s other amendment.