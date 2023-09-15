Chicago police plan DUI patrol

The Chicago Police Department will be conducting a DUI Saturation Patrol in the Gresham (6th) Police District from 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 to 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

The purpose of the program is to saturate a designated area with roving police officers who monitor traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place an emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety-belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend speeding violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to speed the process of charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting the suspect to the nearest lockup for bonding. The Mobile Unit also allows for individual recognizance bonds to be issued at the site of the DUI Saturation Patrol.

The DUI Saturation Patrol in the Central (1st) District on Sept. 2-3 did not result in any DUI arrests. Citations were issued for: