Chicago police plan DUI patrols

The Chicago Police Department will be conducting two DUI Saturation patrols tonight into Saturday morning.

Patrols will be from 6 p.m. today to 2 a.m. Saturday in the Town Hall (19th Police District) and Shakespeare (14th District).

The purpose of the program is to saturate a designated area with roving police officers who monitor traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place an emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety belt violations. Police equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite the process of charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting a suspect into the nearest lockup.

The Saturation Patrol on Jan. 31-Feb. 1 in the Deering (9th) Police District resulted in the following arrests and citations: