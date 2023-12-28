Chicago police plan DUI patrols

The Chicago Police Department will be conducting DUI saturation patrols this weekend.

Patrols will take place from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 to 2 a.m. Dec. 30 in the Grand Crossing (3rd) District and from 6 p.m. Dec. 30 to 2 a.m. Dec. 31 in the Gresham (6th) District.

Police saturate a designated area monitoring vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place an emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend speeding violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting a suspect into the nearest lockup for bonding. The Mobile Unit also allows for individual recognizance bonds to be issued at the site of the DUI Saturation Patrol.

The Saturation Patrol in the South Chicago (4th) District on Dec. 22-23 resulted in the following arrests and citations:

Driving under the influence: 0

Unsafe vehicle: 7

Open liquor: 1

Insurance: 3

Seat belt: 2

Suspended/revoked license: 3

No driver’s license: 2

Speeding: 12

Distracted driving: 1

Other traffic violations: 9

Total citations: 40

The Saturation Patrol in the Near North (18th) District on Dec. 23-24 resulted in the following arrests and citations: