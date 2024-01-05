Chicago police plan DUI patrols

The Chicago Police Department will be conducting DUI Saturation patrols on Friday, Jan. 5 through Sunday, Jan. 7 in two police districts in the city.

Patrols will be from 6 p.m. Jan. 5 to 2 a.m. Jan. 6 in the 9th (Deering) District and from 6 p.m. Jan. 6 to 2 a.m. Jan. 7 in the 2nd (Wentworth) District.

Purpose of the program is to saturate a designated area with roving police officers who monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place an emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting the suspect to the nearest lockup for bonding. The Mobile Unit also allows for individual recognizance bods to be issued at the site of the DUI Saturation Patrol.

The Saturation Patrol in the 3rd (Grand Crossing) District on Dec. 29-30, resulted in the following arrests and citations:

Driving under the influence: 0

Unsafe vehicle: 15

Insurance: 6

Seat belt: 2

Suspended/revoked driver’s license: 1

Driver’s license violations: 1

Speeding: 6

Distracted driving on cellphone: 1

Other traffic violations: 8

Total citations: 40

The DUI Saturation Patrol in the 6th (Gresham) District on Dec. 30-31 resulted in the following arrests and citations: