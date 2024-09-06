Chicago police plan DUI patrols

The Chicago Police Department will be conducting DUI Saturation Patrols in two areas of the city this weekend.

Police will be in the 10th (Ogden) District from 6 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday and in the 8th (Chicago Lawn) District from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.

The purpose of the program is to saturate a designated area with roving police officers who continually monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place an emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite the process of charging a person with driving under the influence.

The DUI Saturation Patrol in the 24th (Rogers Park) District on Saturday and Sunday resulted in the following arrests and citations:

– Driving under the influence: 0

– Unsafe vehicle: 23

– Open liquor: 0

– Insurance: 3

– Seat belt: 5

– Child seat: 1

– Suspended/revoked license: 1

– No driver’s license: 2

– Driver’s license violations: 1

– Speeding: 2

– Distracted driving: 0

– Other traffic violations: 2

– Total Citations: 40

The DUI Saturation Patrol in the 16th (Jefferson Park) District on Friday and Saturday resulted in the following arrests and citations: