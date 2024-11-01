Chicago police plan DUI patrols

The Chicago Police Department will be conducting DUI Saturation patrols this weekend in two city police districts.

Saturation patrols will be from 6 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1st (Central) Police District and from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday in the 18th (Near North) Police District.

The purpose of the program is to saturate a designated area with roving police officers who monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite the process of charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting a suspect into the nearest lockup.

The DUI Saturation Patrol in the 4th (South Chicago) District on Oct. 18-19 resulted in the following arrests and citations:

– Driving Under the Influence: 0

– Insurance: 1

– Seat belt: 2

– Driver’s license: 2

– Speeding: 12

– Other traffic violations:3

– Total citations: 20