Chicago police plan DUI patrols

The Chicago Police Department will be conducting DUI Saturation patrols this weekend in two areas.

Police will be in the Rogers Park (24th) Police District from 6 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, and in the Central (1st) District from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.

The purpose of the program is to saturate a designated area with roving police officers who monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety-belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite the process of charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting a suspect into the nearest lockup.

The DUI Saturation Patrol in the Calumet (5th) District on Nov. 29-30 resulted in the following arrests and citations: – Driving Under the Influence: 0 – Unsafe Vehicle: 14 – Open Liquor: 1

– Insurance: 18 – Seat Belt: 5 – Suspended/revoked license: 3 – No driver’s license: 2 – Driver’s license violations: 2 – Speeding: 13 – Distracted driving on cellphone: 1 – Other traffic violations: 21 – Total citations: 80

The DUI Saturation Patrol in the Lincoln (20th) District on Nov. 30-Dec. 1 resulted in the following arrests and citations:

– Driving Under the Influence: 0

– Unsafe Vehicle: 5

– Seat Belt: 1

– No driver’s license: 1

– Speeding: 11

– Other traffic violations: 2