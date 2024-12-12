Chicago police plan DUI patrols

The Chicago Police Department will be conducting DUI Saturation patrols this weekend in two city neighborhoods.

Patrols will be conducted from 6 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday in the Gresham (6th) Police District and from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday in the Grand Central (25th) District.

The purpose of the program is to saturate a designated area with roving police officers who continually monitor traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite the process of charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting a suspect into the nearest lockup.

The DUI Saturation Patrol in the Rogers Park (24th) District on Friday and Saturday resulted in the following arrests and citations:

– Driving under the influence: 0

– Unsafe vehicle: 21

– Insurance: 5

– Seat belt: 4

– Suspended/revoked license: 4

– No driver’s license: 1

– Driver’s license violation: 1

– Speeding: 9

– Distracted driving (cellphone): 3

– Other traffic violations: 24

– Total citations: 72

The DUI Saturation Patrol in the Central (1st) District on Saturday and Sunday resulted in the following arrests and citations::