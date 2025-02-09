Chicago police probe robberies

Chicago police are alerting residents of the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood about two recent armed robberies.

In the robberies, three male offenders approached the victim, displayed a handgun and demanded property.

The offenders took the victim’s property and fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

The robberies were at:

12:05 a.m. Thursday on the 5200 block of South Greenwood Avenue

10:25 p.m. Thursday on the 5400 block of South Ellis Avenue

The offenders were described as black males, wearing dark-colored clothing and face masks.

Chicago police offered the following advice:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

If confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.) of the offender.

Never pursue a fleeing assailant. Provide the information to police.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Dial 911 immediately after an incident and remain on the scene, when possible.

Anyone with information about the robberies should contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-1-020.