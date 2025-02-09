Chicago police probe robberies

Chicago police probe robberiesChronicle Media — February 9, 2025
Chicago police are alerting residents of the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood about two recent armed robberies.
In the robberies, three male offenders approached the victim, displayed a handgun and demanded property.
The offenders took the victim’s property and fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.
The robberies were at:
- 12:05 a.m. Thursday on the 5200 block of South Greenwood Avenue
- 10:25 p.m. Thursday on the 5400 block of South Ellis Avenue
The offenders were described as black males, wearing dark-colored clothing and face masks.
Chicago police offered the following advice:
- Always be aware of your surroundings.
- Report suspicious activity immediately.
- If confronted by an assailant, remain calm.
- Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.) of the offender.
- Never pursue a fleeing assailant. Provide the information to police.
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.
- Dial 911 immediately after an incident and remain on the scene, when possible.
Anyone with information about the robberies should contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-1-020.