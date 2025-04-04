Chicago police seek to identify driver who hit pedestrian

Chicago police are seeking to identify the driver who hit a pedestrian Wednesday morning on the city’s Northwest Side.

A dark gray sport utility vehicle with a yellow Illinois temporary plate was traveling westbound on the 3600 block of West Diversey Avenue in the city’s Avondale neighborhood shortly after 2:40 a.m. Wednesday and struck a pedestrian.

After the crash, the driver fled the scene.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries.

Police provided the following tips:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Dial 911 to report suspicious activity immediately,

Never pursue a fleeing assailant.

Provide information to the police.

Anyone with information about the driver of the vehicle should contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JJ203017.