Chicago police shoot two suspects, one fatally

Chicago police shot two suspects – one fatally – in separate incidents over a two-day period.

A teen died after being shot in a struggle Thursday night with Chicago police on the city’s West Side.

Shortly after 10:35 p.m. Thursday, Chicago police tactical officers assigned to the 25th (Grand Central) District were on patrol when they attempted to conduct an investigatory stop on a male suspect in the alley of the 4300 block of West North Avenue in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

As officers approached, police said, the suspect fled on foot into a back yard. While attempting to detain the suspect, a struggle ensued, at which point the suspect’s weapon discharged striking an officer, according to police.

An officer fired and struck the suspect.

The injured officer sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a local hospital. The officer was listed in serious but stable condition.

The suspect was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the individual as Nathaniel Fejerang, 19, a resident of the 4300 block of West North Avenue.

Police said a firearm was recovered on the scene.

In the other incident, a 28-year-old man was shot Saturday morning after hitting a Chicago police officer with a pickup truck on the city’s Northwest Side.

At 2:10 a.m. Saturday, Chicago police officers assigned to the 25th District were responding to a call of a battery in progress and shots fired at a business on the 3100 block of North Central Avenue in the city’s Belmont-Cragin neighborhood.

An employee of the business relayed to officers that during a large fight outside the business, an offender had just fired a gun. The employee directed officers to the suspect, who was getting into a red pickup truck, police said.

As officers approached the vehicle, they allegedly ordered the suspect to exit the vehicle.

Police said the suspect did not comply and accelerated the vehicle in their direction, striking an officer. Police discharged their weapons at the vehicle and the vehicle continued to flee the scene, according to officers.

Responding officers located the vehicle on the 3200 block of North Menard.

Police said the 28-year-old suspect, who had been struck by officers’ gunfire, was discovered on the ground near the vehicle. The suspect sustained gunshot wounds to the body.

Officers immediately rendered aid, according to police, and Chicago Fire Department emergency medical services personnel arrived on the scene to treat the suspect and transport him to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said a weapon was recovered inside the suspect’s vehicle.

The Chicago Police Department’s Investigative Response Team is probing the circumstances of both incidents. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was notified and the investigations are ongoing.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for at least 30 days.