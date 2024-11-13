Chicago police target drunken drivers

Chicago police will be doing another DUI Saturation Patrol in the 12th (Near West) District after having a patrol in the area last weekend.

The Saturation Patrol will take place from 6 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.

The purpose of the program is to saturate a designated area with roving police officers who continually monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place an emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety-belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are

deployed to apprehend violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite the process of charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting the suspect into the nearest lockup.

The DUI Saturation Patrol in the 12th District last Friday and Saturday resulted in the following arrests and citations:

– Driving under the influence: 0

– Unsafe vehicle: 20

– Open Liquor: 1

– Insurance: 7

– Seat belt: 5

– Suspended/revoked license: 1

– No driver’s license: 1

– Driver’s license violations: 3

– Distracted driving on cellphone: 1

– Other traffic violations: 7

– Total citations: 46