Chicago police target drunken drivers

Chicago police will be conducting DUI Saturation patrols in two areas of the city this weekend.

Patrols will be from 6 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday back in the 8th (Chicago Lawn) District and from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday in the 17th (Albany Park) District.

The purpose of the program is to saturate a designated area with roving police officers who continually monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety-belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite the process of charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting an suspect into the nearest lockup.

The DUI Saturation Patrol in the Chicago Lawn District on Sept. 7-8 resulted in the following arrests and citations:

Driving under the influence: 0

Unsafe vehicle: 10

Open liquor: 0

Insurance: 4

Seat belt: 3

Child seat: 0

Suspended/revoked license: 2

No driver’s license: 1

Driver’s license violation: 2

Speeding: 2

Distracted driving (cellphone): 0

Other traffic violations: 17

Total citations: 41

The DUI Saturation Patrol in the 10th (Ogden) District on Sept. 6-7 resulted in the following arrests and citations: