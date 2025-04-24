Chicago police update homicide investigation steps

Chicago police today released a “Strengthening Homicide Investigations in the Chicago Police Department: A Review of CPD’s Response to Police Executive Research Forum Observations and Recommendations” report.

The report details the progress CPD has made to address 89 recommendations PERF issued in 2019 to enhance the department’s homicide investigative process. In the 5 ½ years since receiving the recommendations, CPD has made significant improvements to create an infrastructure that strengthens homicide investigations and relationships with the families of victims, department leaders said.

“Our detectives are personally invested in the cases they are assigned,” said police Supt. Larry Snelling. “These updates equip detectives with the resources they need to solve cases more efficiently and effectively with the goal of bringing justice to the victims and their families.”

The improvements implemented within the Bureau of Detectives affect every level of its operations and have occurred steadily since the time the recommendations were issued to the department, police brass said.

“The Chicago Police Department took these recommendations to heart,” said PERF Executive Director Chuck Wexler. “PERF’s 2019 assessment identified key challenges in Chicago’s homicide investigations.

“CPD has taken meaningful steps to strengthen infrastructure, training and accountability. These improvements will go a long way in impacting the department’s ability to investigate violent crimes in the city.”

Within six months of receiving the recommendations, CPD reopened two area detective divisions. Police officials noted that lowered detective response times to crime scenes, while also bringing detectives closer to the communities they serve. Additionally, the changes made to homicide investigation processes have enhanced CPD’s investigative response to nonfatal shootings due to similarities between both crimes.

CPD officials said they have also worked to build stronger bonds with the families of homicide victims by implementing the Family Liaison Office, which works within each area detective division homicide unit to connect with family members who have survived the loss of a loved one to violence. The Family Liaison Office connects families to services and programs while also providing updates on investigations.

“These PERF recommendations have served as a blueprint for the work CPD has accomplished in strengthening investigations and are the foundation of future advancements that will be made,” said Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti. “Our dedicated detectives will continue to build on this foundation in memory of every homicide victim and in honor of everyone who has lost a loved one to violence.”

Changes have also been made to areas including policy, staffing, supervision, technology, training and accountability.

The changes include: