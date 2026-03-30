Chicago protesters demand that America not have a king

Whether young or young at heart, protesters gathered Saturday afternoon in Chicago around one message: The United States never has and never will have a king.

A crowd estimated at more than 200,000 people gathered in Chicago’s Grant Park on Saturday for No Kings 3 and then marched 2 miles along Downtown streets, carrying signs that criticized President Donald Trump for everything from the war with Iran to his picks of Cabinet members.

Chicago was one of more than 3,300 protests Saturday that occurred in all 50 states and some foreign countries.

Chicago police said there were no arrests as a result of the Grant Park rally or Downtown march.

While politicians, community advocates and labor rallied the crowd in Grant Park, two high school students had some of the most powerful words of the afternoon.

“I’ve witnessed my classmates in fear of what America has become,” said Amari Bell, a Chicago Public Schools student. “Watching as young people are terrified of being the victims of injustice that our current administration is enforcing.

“When our so-called government is telling students everywhere ‘that you do not matter, that your voice will not be heard, that you cannot speak,’ they are hurting us. By allowing men in masks with weapons to rip our families and communities limb to limb, giving the children, your children, us, an unsure, terrifying tomorrow, people are too afraid to leave their houses to even survive.”

Bell said the government is “stealing money from our public schools to fund the military they use like toys.”

“We will not let that man and his lackeys instill fear and uncertainty, and force us in a corner with his greed,” she added.

Bell said that every day young people will use their voices for change.

“We will rise together to fight the king that Donald Trump thinks he is,” Bell added.

Lia Sophia Lopez, a student at Little Village Lawndale High School in Chicago, said this is a time or tyranny and darkness “where the American dream is fading and our democracy is dying.”

She said this is a time “where the color of your skin or the language that you speak determines if you belong in this country or not.”

“Kids are being put into cages, being ripped away from everything they know and love, while our government funds wars and genocides,” Lopez said. “We are tired and we are angry at this administration for taking everything away from us – from our rights to our freedom.

“We are tired of letting a fascist king think that he can control our rights, he could control our bodies, he could control everything and everyone here, but the truth is seeing us all here today that is what America is. America is not built off of kings. America is not built off of fascists and dictators. We are built off of protests. We are built off of immigrants. We are built off of slaves. We built this country.”

Lopez said if you are not the Trump administration’s “ideal American,” you are meant to feel as if you do not belong.

“I am here to tell you, we all belong,” Lopez said. “We all deserve the right to live in a diverse nation, to create something bigger and better. That is what America is.”

At the other end of the age spectrum, Peg Dublin danced with other seniors along Wacker Drive across the Chicago River from Trump Tower, fighting for climate and democracy.

Dublin, founder of Third Act Illinois, said the group of individuals over 60 years old is determined to change the world for the better.

“We want to create a better world that we all can live in, where there’s health care for all, a protected environment, democracy, and free and fair elections,” Dublin said. “We are building a national movement with this kind of action all over the country.”

The group has more than 1,000 members in Illinois.

Dublin, who has a transgender son, said the Trump administration’s attack on transgender individuals has been difficult to handle

“It’s been the hardest thing in my life,” Dublin said of the attacks. “Being transgender or gay is not a choice. You don’t pick to be transgender. You are born with the wrong genitalia.”

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com