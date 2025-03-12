Chicago restaurants burglarized

Restaurant owners in Chicago’s Kenwood and Washington Park neighborhoods are being told to be on alert after two businesses were burglarized.

In both incidents, an offender made entry into the closed restaurant by breaking the glass of the front door. The offender then took property from within the restaurant and fled the scene.

The offender was described as a man between 35 and 50 years old, wearing a neon green vest over black clothing.

The burglaries occurred:

Between 10 p.m. Sunday and 6:40 a.m. Monday on the 1100 block of East 47 th Street

At 1:30 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of East 51st Street

Police offered the following tips:

Keep the perimeter of your property well lit.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

Keep doors and windows secured.

Immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks.

If video surveillance of a burglary is available, save it and make a copy of the incident for detectives.

If you are a burglary victim, do not touch anything. Call police immediately.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or the offender should contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit anonymous information at CPDTIP.com and use reference number P25-1-031.