Chicago studying the future of industry along river’s South Branch

Chicago Department of Planning and Development is developing a plan that will guide land use, zoning and development in Pilsen Industrial Corridor, the traditionally industrial area on both sides of the Chicago River’s South Branch and the Sanitary and Ship Canal, between Blue Island Avenue, Cermak Road, Halsted Street, I-55/Stevenson Expressway and Western Avenue.

The study is part of the city’s broader look at the future industrial districts that have zoning protections set up to preserve manufacturing jobs. The Pilsen Industrial Corridor Study kicked off last summer, and, on May 6, the city held the first of two planned open house style community meetings on the north edge of the corridor at Dvorak Park, 1119 W. Cullerton St.

DPD officials who spoke to Chronicle Media insisted that the department had no preconceived plans. They wanted to respond to the changing employment patterns and encourage job growth, while also responding to what the residents want to see.

Members of area community organizations who attended the meeting said they supported replacing industry with retail, housing and recreational uses, and said they opposed new distribution centers. Several took issue with the meeting format, arguing that it didn’t allow meaningful input.

The background

Most of the Pilsen Industrial Corridor is a Planned Manufacturing District. In the early 1990s, the City of Chicago created 15 PMDs, where nonindustrial uses are largely off limits. But In 2016, DPD launched the Industrial Corridor Modernization Initiative, which looked at industrial corridors one by one to see if the zoning and other regulation needs to change. So far, most studies have resulted in PDMs being either reduced in size or eliminated entirely.

The changes weren’t quite as drastic at the last corridor DPD studied, West Side’s Armitage Industrial Corridor. While the final framework plan called for changes in five areas, most of the PMD was left untouched.

The Pilsen corridor plan is being developed as residents and community groups on both sides of the river continue to raise concerns about pollution and the legacy of contamination. Community pressure led to the closure of Fisk Generating Station coal power plant in 2012, and the botched April 2020 demolition of the Crawford Generating Station coal plant in the neighboring Little Village continues to surface in the discussions of the corridor’s future — most recently, when MAT Limited Partnership set out to demolish Damen Silos grain silos. The company’s asphalt plant further south has been a constant source of complaints since it opened in 2018.

At the same time, residents have been pushing for more parks and filling the many gaps in the riverwalk along the south shore — something that DPD is looking to turn into an official plan.

The feedback

Like most DPD meetings in the past few years, the May 6 meeting was in an open house format with the city employees presenting their research on the current conditions and inviting residents, business owners and community organizations to weigh in what they want to see by talking the DPD staff, and leaving sticky notes on bulletin boards and a large corridor map.

According to the city, industrial uses within the corridor decreased by 15 percent between 2001 and 2024. Meanwhile, transportation, communication and waste management uses grew by 5 percent, and commercial uses increased from 0.9 percent to 5.2 percent.

City Planner Edgar Lara told Chronicle Media that they plan to collect feedback at various events through the summer, with the goal of developing a draft plan this fall. DPD has also been working with a group of stakeholders that include businesses, residents and community organizations.

“We’re going to try our best to get representation throughout (all parts) of the corridor,” Lara said. “It’s going to depend on when people are available to attend meetings.”

He insisted that DPD isn’t coming in with any preconceived notions or plans.

“We’re going to find out (what people want) through this meeting,” Lara said. “We need people to tell us, because they live near the corridor.”

As with the Armitage corridor study, DPD will present the plan at another public meeting for further feedback. The goal, Lara said, is to get the final plan before Chicago City Council for adoption by March 2027.

The corridor is split between the 11th, 12th and 25th wards. In a recent newsletter to constituents, Ald. Nicole Lee, 11th Ward, wrote that she was in favor for removing PMD from her ward, which includes the Bridgeport portions of the corridor, “so that these parcels can be developed into uses other than industrial.” While many industrial properties, such as the former People’s Gas plant, are vacant, there are still several active industrial uses.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, whose 25th Ward includes most of the corridor on the north side of the river, was out of town during the meeting. His chief of staff, Lucia Moya Calderon, noted that many industrial businesses closed or left on their own accord.

“We definitely support it deindustrializing, and are looking at environmentally friendly uses, especially so close to residential homes,” she said, adding that they want to support existing small businesses within the corridor.

Javier Yanez, Pilsen Chamber of Commerce executive director, said that his organization has been involved in the planning process, offering its own input and taking part in DPD site visits. While he said that the future ultimately comes down to what the residents want, he said that he would like to see improvements to make streets better for businesses, drivers and pedestrians.

Yanez described polluters as “bad neighbors and partners,” and the chamber would like to see fewer polluters in the corridor. But he also said that some industrial businesses simply can’t afford to make upgrades that would reduce or mitigate their emissions. Yanez would like the city to give them the funding to do that.

“It’s not going to be fair if we didn’t take it into consideration,” he said. “I think they’re going to use that (funding), and we’re going to be there to make sure it’s going to help.”

Yanez said that the chamber has five industrial business members. He noted that it’s part of the Light Industrial Retention Initiative, a city-led initiative that works with the chambers to provide funding, workforce development, and other services to support the corridors’ existing industrial businesses.

Kate Eakin is the executive director of McKinley Park Development Council, said her organization supports a shift away from industrial businesses.

“PMDs — I think they made sense at the time (they were created),” she said.

Eakin said that they would support more riverfront property becoming parks, but past that, they are flexible.

“It can include small commercial, it can include mom and pop businesses, it can include affordable housing, we’ll see.”

One thing MPDC doesn’t want, she said, is more Amazon and FedEx distribution centers, which already exist in the industrial corridor.

Pilsen Environmental Rights and Reform Organization president Zitlalli Paez said that, while her group supports deindustrialization, they are worried about what might come next. She noted that none of the presentation boards explicitly talked about pollution and its health effects on the residents.

“We are seeing that the industry is leaving, but there’s no mention of it being cleaned up,” Paez said.

PERRO organizer Ajay Chatha agreed.

“It kind of normalizes that, every day, a lot of folks are continuing to struggle, living through this reality of pollution and waste,” he said.

PERRO is also worried that any development that would replace industry would increase gentrification — already a concern in Pilsen.

“Is this for people who lived here all their lives?” Paez asked.

Anna Schibrowski, the chair of 11th Ward Independent Political Organization and a Bridgeport resident, said that she would be open to industrial businesses that specialize in green technology, as well as mixed-use developments, commercial developments, small business incubators and housing. She is opposed to distribution centers, arguing that what Bridgeport really needs is more local retail.

“A lot of it is last-mile delivery, and it’s sort of a vicious cycle,” Schibrowski said. “We don’t have small stores, we can’t have mom and pop businesses – so we shop online, I shop online, and it fuels demand for distribution centers.”

More information about the study is available at chicago.gov/pilsenindustrial