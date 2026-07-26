Chicago SWAT officer shot; suspect charged

A Chicago man faces multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, in connection with the shooting of a Chicago police SWAT officer on the city’s Northwest Side.

Daniel Aguirre, 42, a resident of the 4600 block of North Springfield Avenue, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, two counts each of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer, aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon and aggravated unlawful restraint, and one count each of aggravated assault of a peace officer and aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building.



Aguirre was arrested shortly before 1:15 p.m. Monday on the 4600 block of North Springfield in the city’s Albany Park neighborhood.

He was identified as the offender who, just more than two hours earlier, shot and critically injured a 67-year-old woman in his residence in what is believed to be a domestic incident, police said.

The woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition,

The suspect then allegedly held a 14-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman at gunpoint inside the residence.

Special Weapons and Tactical officers were called to the scene, and a SWAT officer was shot in the abdomen responding to the incident. He was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery and was listed as stabilized.

Officers said the armed suspect was taken into custody a short time later and charged.

The two hostages inside the residence were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Chicago police said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, according to police.

The Chicago Police Department’s Investigative Response Team is examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Aguirre’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 12 in the George Leighton Courthouse, 2600 S. California Ave., Chicago.