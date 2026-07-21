Chicago SWAT officer shot

A Chicago police SWAT officer was shot this morning during a hostage situation on the city’s Northwest Side.

The shooting happened shortly after 10:55 a.m. today on the 4600 block of North Springfield Avenue in the city’s Albany Park neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers located a 67-year-old woman who had been shot. She was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition.

After the shooting, which is believed to be domestic in nature, the offender held two individuals at gunpoint inside his residence, police said.

Special Weapons and Tactics officers responded to the scene. An officer assigned to SWAT was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery and was listed as stabilized.

Police said the SWAT incident concluded and the armed offender was taken into custody,

The two hostages inside the residence were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, according to police.

The Chicago Police Department’s Investigative Response Team is examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.