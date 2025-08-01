Chicago teacher charged with receiving, distributing child porn

A criminal complaint unsealed today in federal court charges a Chicago Public Schools teacher with receiving and distributing child pornography.

Jaron Woodsley, 27, a teacher at Fulton Elementary School in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood, is alleged to have shared images of child pornography in the fall with another individual on the Telegram social media application. Federal authorities said using Telegram, Woodsley, a resident of Chicago, distributed at least 13 videos and received six videos from the other individual.

Woodsley is also a staff member of the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra.

The other individual was indicted by a federal grand jury in Colorado last year on four counts of production of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Woodsley was arrested this morning. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance in U.S, District Court in Chicago at 2 p.m. today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria Valdez.

Receipt and distribution of child pornography is punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and a maximum of 20 years.

Anyone believing he or she is a victim of sexual exploitation is encouraged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by going to www.missingkids.com or calling 1-800-843-5678.

The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.