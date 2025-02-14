Chicago teen charged in Far South Side murder

A Chicago teen has been charged in connection with the July murder of a man on the city’s Far South Side.

Aaliyah Cain, 18, a resident of the 10500 block of South Prairie Avenue, faces the charge of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting in the city’s Roseland neighborhood.

Cain is scheduled for a detention hearing Saturday in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago.

Members of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Cain on Wednesday on the 10500 block of South Prairie Avenue.

Police said she was identified as an offender who participated in the fatal shooting of a 47-year-old man at 10:35 p.m. July 6 on the 10600 block of South State Street.

The victim was driving in his vehicle when three shots were fired. Police said the victim hit three parked cars before coming to a stop and was discovered unresponsive.

He sustained a gunshot wound to the left armpit and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition, The victim died a short time later.

Area 2 detectives investigated the case.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged.