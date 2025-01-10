Chicago teen charged in fatal Oak Lawn crash

A 19-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in Oak Lawn.

Peter Swenson was charged with felony reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence, and driving under the influence causing death in connection with the accident.

Oak Lawn police units were dispatched shortly before 3:15 a.m. Tuesday to an accident at Southwest Highway and Cicero Avenue.

Police said a vehicle traveling southwest-bound on Southwest Highway at a high rate of speed struck a vehicle traveling southbound on Cicero. The striking vehicle came to rest on the southwest corner of the intersection after striking the other vehicle, pushing it into a vacant oil-change business at 4821 W. Southwest Highway.

Oak Lawn Fire Department paramedics transported individuals from both vehicles to a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit died from his injuries at the hospital.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Eglin Castro Alvarez, 27, a resident of the 3600 block of 147th Street, Midlothian.

A juvenile passenger in Alvarez’s vehicle sustained serious injuries and remained hospitalized as of press time.

The Oak Lawn Police Department’s Traffic Unit and detectives worked with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, which approved the three felony charges against Swenson.

Swenson was scheduled for a detention hearing today in the Cook County Courthouse in Bridgeview. Results of that hearing were not available as of press time.