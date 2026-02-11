Chicago teen charged with possessing machine gun

A Chicago teen is being held in DuPage County Jail for allegedly having a loaded gun altered to fire in fully automatic mode.

Dauveyae White, 18, a resident of the 4300 block of West Haddon Avenue, remains in custody after DuPage Circuit Court Judge Robert Walsh granted the state’s motion to deny pre-trial release.

White is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon – machine gun, a Class X felony.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Friday, the Burr Ridge Police Department received a call regarding suspicious activity involving a silver sedan with a missing hubcap in the 15W700 block of South Frontage Road.

Responding officers pulled over a vehicle matching the description near County Line Road and Interstate 55. The officers identified the driver as being with Uber and two occupants in the backseat, one of whom was identified as White.

It is alleged that when the responding officers informed White about a warrant for his arrest, the Chicago teen became combative and attempted to reach for his waistband.

Following a struggle with officers, White was detained. When searching White, police said, officers found him in possession of a loaded 9mm Glock 19 X gun with a bullet in the chamber and a 30-round extended magazine.

It is further alleged that the weapon also had a switch to make it capable of firing fully automatically as well as two different serial numbers – the number on the slide different from the one on the frame.

“Public safety has always been and remains the top priority of my office,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “The allegations that Mr. White unlawfully possessed an extremely dangerous, fully loaded gun with a 30-round magazine capable of firing as a machine gun is outrageous.

“Illegally modified firearms are a danger to society, and anyone alleged to be in possession of an illegally modified firearm in DuPage County will quickly find themselves charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I commend the Burr Ridge Police Department for their efforts in this case that removed a dangerous weapon from our streets as well as for their ongoing commitment to public safety.”

“Anytime an illegal firearm, especially one modified to fire automatically, is encountered, the risk to officers and the public increases exponentially,” Burr Ridge Chief of Police Marc Loftus said. “The actions taken in this case prevented a hazardous situation from escalating further and helped keep our community safe. I’d like to commend all the officers involved in this investigation as well as State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and his staff. Their actions demonstrate the professionalism and vigilance required to recognize a serious threat and remove a dangerous weapon from the streets.”

White’s next court appearance is March 2 in front of Judge Joseph Bugos.

Class X felonies are punishable by six to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.