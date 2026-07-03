Chicago teen faces murder charges

An 18-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with two murders on the city’s South Side.

Byron Gray, a resident of the 600 block of East 51st Street, faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Members of the Chicago Police Department and U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Gray shortly before 7:10 a.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of East 51st Street.

Police said he was identified as the offender, who, shortly after 11:20 p.m. March 24, fatally shot a 44-year-old man and a 37-year-old man on the 7800 block of South Calumet Avenue in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Gray was taken into custody and charged, police said.