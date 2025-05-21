Chicago to honor fallen heroes with wreath-laying, parade

The city of Chicago will commemorate Memorial Day on Saturday, with a wreath-laying ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Richard J. Daley Center Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., followed by the annual Memorial Day Parade along State Street at noon.

Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Adam Shaw will emcee the ceremony, which will include remarks from Mayor Brandon Johnson.

“On this solemn day of remembrance, we gather not only to honor the names etched in stone, but to uplift the legacy of courage, sacrifice and service that lives on in the hearts of our city,” Johnson said. “The freedoms we enjoy today were secured by those who gave everything, including their life.

“We will never forget their sacrifice, and we will continue to build a city worthy of their memory.”

Gold Star families and representatives of the U.S. Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard will participate in the wreath-laying ceremony. The 484th Army Band will perform taps. Retired U.S. Army Maj. Deanna “De” Love will sing the national anthem. Jorie Phillips of Lyons Township High School will conclude the ceremony with a performance of “God Bless America.”

This year’s Major Gen. John A. Logan Patriot Award will honor U.S. Marine Corps veteran James Terry Blue Sr. The city of Chicago will acknowledge two Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps students, Ximena Torres of Farragut Career Academy IB World School and Andy Jara of Marine Leadership Academy with the Cadets of the Year Award.

The keynote address will be delivered by retired U.S. Army Major Gen. William Walker, a Chicago native whose military and public service career spans more than 30 years. Walker, who made history as the 38th sergeant at arms of the U.S. House of Representatives and the first Black to hold the role, will also serve as grand marshal of the parade.

The parade will step off at noon, proceeding along State Street between Lake and Van Buren streets. It will feature veterans’ groups, active-duty service members, JROTC cadets, community organizations and marching bands, all honoring fallen service members and celebrating the strength and diversity of the Chicago community.

Audrina Sinclair of CBS Chicago and Karen Hernandez, who serves as the executive director of Chicago Veterans, will emcee the Memorial Day Parade.

Sinclair is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who has been on the front lines of new stories in and around Chicago. She works with the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago and the Salt & Light Coalition.

Hernandez enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2008 and serves as medical operations officer for the 108th Medical Battalion. She holds a degree in political science and criminal social justice from Lewis University.

The wreath-laying ceremony will be streamed at Chicago.gov/live.

For event details, visit Chicago.gov/DCASE.

Grand marshal

William Walker will serve as the parade’s grand marshal and deliver the keynote address at the Wreath-Laying Ceremony.

Walker was born and raised in Chicago. He attended St. Sabina and graduated from Leo Catholic High School, later earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Chicago State University.

As the 23rd commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, he led missions, including the response to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack and the 59th Presidential inauguration. He also oversaw National Guard support during the 2020 civil unrest and served as chairman of the National Guard’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program.

A veteran of Operations Noble Eagle and Enduring Freedom, Walker served in Afghanistan with the U.S. Embassy and the International Security Assistance Force.

Festival season

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of the festival season in Chicago.

Festivals this weekend include:

· Suenos Music Festival: Chicago’s Reggaeton Fest takes over Grant Park with a lineup of Latin artists.

· Belmont-Sheffield Music Fest: The waterfront Lakeview neighborhood is the host for the weekend festival, with tribute bands, artisans, and beer and wine vendors.

· Mayfestiversary: Music, food truck and craft beer from local brewers Begyle Brewing and Dovetail Brewery will be featured.

· Randolph Street Market: A European-style outdoor market showcases antique and vintage finds, including fashion, art and décor.

Fireworks

Navy Pier’s summer fireworks displays kick off this weekend.

The Memorial Day weekend fireworks show at Navy Pier will start at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Navy Pier features rides, including the Centennial Wheel; restaurants, including Offshore, the largest rooftop bar in the world; and entertainment.

Beaches

Chicago has more than two dozen free public beaches which open for the summer season on Memorial Day weekend.

Beach goers in Chicago can swim, tan, paddle board, jet ski, play volleyball or head to a beachfront bar.

Some of the city’s most popular beaches are:

· North Avenue: A beach volleyball hot spot is also home to multiple waterfront bars and skyline views.

· 31st Street: Water sports rentals include jet skis, kayaks and paddleboards.

· Montrose: The city’s largest beach offers room to spread out, plus an adjacent fenced-in dog beach.

· South Shore: The beach is nestled next to the historic South Shore Cultural Center and diverse natural areas.

· Hollywood: A LGBTQ+ hangout, the northern beach has calm waters.

· Lakefront Trail: Chicago’s beaches are connected via a path for bikers and walkers.

Boat cruises

Lake and river cruises are a way to see the city.

Take a daytime river cruise to learn about the city’s architecture or set sail on a lakefront dinner cruise for dancing and views.

Memorial Day weekend cruise and boat tour options include:

· Architecture: Patrons can board Chicago’s First Lady for a Chicago Architecture Center River Cruise.

· Lakefront speedboats: Tours are offered from Seadog Cruises

· Classic Skyline: Shoreline Sightseeing offers tours on Lake Michigan

· Dinner cruise: City Cruises offers dining on the Chicago River.

· Sailing: Tall Ship Windy offers Chicago Skyline sailing trips.

Baseball

The Chicago White Sox have a three-game home stand at Rate Field over Memorial Day weekend. The Sox face off against the Texas Rangers from Friday through Sunday. Promotions include Reggaeton Night on Friday.