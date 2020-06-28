Chicago toddler shot, killed

Chicago police are investigating the fatal shooting on a toddler in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

The 20-month-old boy was in a southbound vehicle with his 22-year-old mother at 2:10 p.m. Saturday (June 27) on the 6000 block of South Halsted Street.

Another vehicle pulled up alongside and an offender inside the vehicle produced a gun, firing at the passenger side of the woman’s vehicle.

The woman sustained a graze wound to the head while the toddler sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said the woman drove to St. Bernard Hospital for treatment. The woman was listed in stable condition, but the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Area 1 detectives are investigating the incident.

Police Superintendent David Brown called on anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“We all need to be outraged by the violence we are seeing in our city,” Brown said in a statement. “This baby, and all of our residents, deserve better.

“This is not just a problem that Englewood needs to solve. This is not just a problem on the South Side or the West Side. We cannot compartmentalize the violence that is tearing families and communities apart. Someone knows something. For the sake of Chicago’s children, please come forward to help bring the trigger pullers to justice.”