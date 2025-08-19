Chicago woman charged after passenger dies in crash

A Chicago woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a passenger in her vehicle and left herself and another passenger injured.

Daja Williams, 27, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol causing death, a Class 2 felony; and reckless homicide, a Class 3 felony.

On Saturday, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on the 130th Street exit of the northbound Bishop Ford Expressway in Chicago.

Two passengers were injured – one critically. The critically injured 26-year-old male passenger later died from his injuries.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as DeAir Williams, a resident of the 10000 block of South Princeton Avenue in Chicago.

Daja Williams was also injured in the accident

On Monday, the Cook County States Attorney’s Office approved charges against Williams.

The Chicago woman was being held in Cook County Jail.

Class 2 felonies are punishable by three to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.