Chicago woman charged in high-speed chase after Best Buy theft

A Chicago woman is being held in DuPage County Jail in connection with a high-speed chase that led to an accident and started after a co-defendant allegedly stole items from the Bloomingdale Best Buy.

Autumn Provine, 21, a resident of the 2300 block of West 111th Place, appeared in DuPage First Appearance Court on Saturday charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, a Class 4 felony; and 19 misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, including attempt at leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury, improper lane use and use of unsafe tires.

DuPage Circuit Court Judge Michael Burton granted the state’s motion to detain Provine.

Her co-defendant, Frank Cerda, 30, a resident of the 3600 block of South Hamilton Drive, Chicago, also appeared in First Appearance Court on Saturday charged with one count of retail theft, a Class 3 felony. Cerda was released as required by law with conditions that he does not enter any Best Buy store.

Class 3 felonies are punishable by two to five years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison.

Shortly before 6:15 p.m. Friday, Bloomingdale police responded to the Best Buy store at 352 W. Army Trail Road for a report of an in-progress retail theft. Upon their arrival, officers said that a male, later identified as Cerda, allegedly selected a Shark hair dryer and two Polaroid cameras and film, totaling $621, exited the store and entered the passenger side of a black Lexus RX300, allegedly driven by Provine.

It is alleged that Provine then left the parking lot and traveled eastbound on Army Trail Road.

A Bloomingdale officer observed the Lexus on Army Trail near Gladstone Drive and activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop.

It is alleged that instead of pulling over, Provine began traveling at a high rate of speed away from the officer reaching speeds of 55 mph in a 25-mph zone on Gladstone. It is further alleged that after officers deployed a spike strip, which deflated a rear tire, Provine continued traveling eastbound on Army Trail and eventually turned south onto Glen Ellyn Road.

Bloomingdale police terminated their pursuit and six minutes later, Glen Ellyn police officers located the Lexus and attempted a traffic stop at which time the Lexus fled from Glen Ellyn police.

At 6:33 p.m., Lombard police advised that Provine was involved in a three-vehicle crash at Main Street and Roosevelt Road. One victim in the crash was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

It is alleged that Provine and Cerda exited the Lexus and entered the Jewel-Osco at 1177 S. Main St., where they were both located in bathrooms inside the store and taken into custody.

“Once again, the apprehension of the defendants in this case sends a strong message that in DuPage County if you flee from the police, you will be caught, charged and prosecuted,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “As I have said countless times, if you see lights and hear sirens, pull over and do not attempt to flee as this puts the public, as well as the officers involved at risk.

“On behalf of those involved in this incident, I wish the innocent victim in this case a speedy recovery. I thank the Bloomingdale Police Department for their efforts and good judgment on this case, the Lombard Police Department for their work in apprehending the defendants, and the Glen Ellyn Police Department for their assistance. The apprehension of the defendants in this case is a shining example of DuPage County law enforcement working together to keep our businesses and communities safe.”

“This case is another example of hard-working law enforcement doing their part to apprehend and hold criminals accountable for their alleged crimes in Bloomingdale,” said Bloomingdale Director of Public Safety Frank Giammarese. “The Bloomingdale Police Department will use every lawful means to apprehend offenders as long as it is within our policy and state statute.

“This is a great example of multiple agencies working together to apprehend alleged criminals. Thank you to all involved parties and to State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his office for seeking justice in an appropriate way to protect citizens and businesses in our county.”