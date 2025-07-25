Chicago woman charged in road-rage shooting

A Chicago woman has been charged in connection with an April road-rage incident and expressway shooting.

Octavia Howleit, 24, faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony; and aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. April 30, Illinois State Police responded to the Mobil gas station on the 2700 block of 147th Street in Posen for the report of a victim who had been shot on Interstate 57 near 127th Street.

The victim was struck by gunfire while driving on I-57 and pulled over at the gas station before being transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

After an investigation, ISP special agents identified Howleit as a suspect.

On Monday, ISP agents took Howleit into custody. Agents presented their case to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office and the charges were filed against the Chicago woman.

Howleit is being held in Cook County Jail pending her next court appearance, scheduled for Aug. 13 in Cook County Circuit Court in Markham.

Class X felonies are punishable by six to 30 years in prison. Class 1 felonies are punishable by four to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.