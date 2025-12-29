Chicago woman charged with DUI in crash that injured family

A Chicago woman has been charged in connection with a Lombard crash that injured a family and severely injured a 10-year-old boy.

Jaquelin Onofre Reyes, 27, a resident of the 900 block of Lawler Avenue, was charged with four counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with the crash Tuesday.

DuPage County Circuit Court Judge Joshua Dieden denied the state’s motion to detain Onofre Reyes pending her next court appearance.

In his order, Dieden noted that while “the allegations of the defendant’s conduct are tragic” and nothing that occurs in court “is meant to minimize the tragic nature of such an offense,” the court must determine whether there “are no conditions or combination of conditions that can mitigate the danger she poses.”

Onofre Reyes was given pre-trial release with conditions including no possession or consumption of alcohol or drugs, electronic monitoring and no contact with the victims.

Shortly after 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Lombard police were dispatched to Route 53 and the Illinois Prairie Path for a crash involving a Hummer SUV and an Infiniti SUV. Following an investigation into the crash, it is alleged that Onofre Reyes was driving the Hummer southbound on Route 53 when she entered into the northbound lane in an attempt to pass traffic in front of her.

Police said that when Onofre Reyes attempted to re-enter the southbound lane of traffic, she collided with another car, crossed back into oncoming traffic and crashed into the northbound Infiniti containing a family of four, including two children, ages 7 and 10.

All four family members were transported to a local hospital for medical attention. The 10-year-old boy who suffered severe injuries was transferred to another medical facility for surgery, according to police.

When processing the scene, law enforcement authorities said, they observed two open alcoholic beverages in the interior of the defendant’s car.

Onofre Reyes’ blood alcohol content was 0.23 when taken after the crash, police said.

“It is alleged that at the time of this crash, Onofre Reyes’ BAC was .238, or nearly three times the legal limit,” DuPage County States Attorney Robert Berlin said. “What I find particularly infuriating in this case is that alcohol-related crashes, such as is alleged in this case are 100 percent avoidable.

“I urge everyone, please do not get behind the wheel of a car if you have been drinking. Call a ride-sharing service or a sober friend for a ride or stay where you are. I wish all the victims, particularly the 10-year-old boy, a full and speedy recovery.

“I thank the Lombard Police Department for their work on this case as well as the Carol Stream Police Department and DuPage MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team.”

“This incident involved a reckless and irresponsible individual who allegedly chose to operate a motor vehicle while impaired with complete disregard for the safety of others,” Lombard Chief of Police Joe Grage said. “Unfortunately, this decision led to a crash that caused significant injuries to innocent people. The Lombard Police Department is committed to holding those who choose to drive impaired accountable.

“I am proud of our officers’ work in conducting a thorough investigation that led to these charges. Additionally, I would like to thank the DuPage MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team for their assistance as well as State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and the work of his team that led to securing these very serious and appropriate charges against the defendant.”

Onofre Reyes’ next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 20 in front of DuPage Circuit Court Judge Celine O’Hallaren Walsh.