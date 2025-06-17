Chicago woman charged with killing 2-month-old

A Chicago woman is being held in Cook County Jail in connection with the death of a 2-month-old boy on the city’s Near West Side.

Lauryn Shakespeare, 24, a resident of the 100 block of North Ashland Avenue, is charged with murder in connection with the boy’s death.

Members of the Chicago Police Department and U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested Shakespeare at 5:45 p.m. June 3 at her home.

She is charged in connection with the murder of a 2-month-old boy June 2 on the 100 block of North Ashland Avenue.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged.

She is scheduled to appear in court June 26.