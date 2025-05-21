Chicago woman grows her presence in tequila market

Chicago resident Lizzy Lopez was wondering what do with land her father gave her in Mexico.

She was working in a nonprofit job she loved, but there was uncertainty about job security as COVID-19 hit.

“I was employed but I had a lot of time to think,” Lopez said. “Only grocery, cannabis and liquor stores were open. I went to Binny’s and wine shops and they were all packed.

“Everyone was spending money on marijuana, booze and food. I thought maybe I should bring something to market.”

With her father and grandfather being agave farmers, she took the gifted family land in Arandas, Jalisco, Mexico and started growing her own agave with 1,349 plants.

Thinking she might want to use her agave for tequila, she went to a hundred taste-testings.

“I had never been to a tasting event. In my second tasting tour, I was completely intoxicated,” Lopez said. “I was swallowing all of the tequila. My dad showed me how not get buzzed.

“I started to learn what I like and don’t like, and I launched a business.”

With the help of an angel investor, she eventually got the opportunity to partner with master distillers to begin creating her own tequila profile. Tequila 1349 was founded in 2023, with the launch of a Blanco, followed by a Reposado just more than a year ago.

“It’s been an incredible journey. I’ve learned the business from the ground up,” Lopez said.

The Chicago woman hopes to have more of a national footprint with her tequila brand, but doesn’t want to get so big that she loses oversight over production.

“I hope I never get to where I do national production,” Lopez said. “I am hustling every single day. I do not do it for the money. I want to build a legacy.

“When you do small batch production, you have craftsmanship. When you do mass production, you lose touch with the craftsmanship. I never want to lose myself to be bigger in the tequila category.”

Lopez remains extremely hands on in Tequila 1349, being involved in all aspects of the business.

“I am a farmer, founder and sales person,” Lopez said. “I hate being called a CEO. I am a founder and farmer.”

Women-driven

Lopez said she is pleased that 60 percent of the employees of her business are women.

“In a town like mine in Mexico, women are either cleaning homes or being nannies,” she said. “It is nice to see women in a male-dominated business like tequila.”

Lopez said she is happy to be in a recession-proof, pandemic-proof business like liquor.

“I did research and saw what people were buying and ordering in terms of liquor,” Lopez said. “I had to figure out where the gap was in the market.

“People purchase by trends and price points. I think we have an affordable price point.”

Lopez said she personally will make 10-50 pitches a week to get her tequila into bars, restaurants and liquor stores.

“I like being everywhere at once,” Lopez said about wearing so many hats with her company. “I cultivate relationships. That is the only way to stay on top in this industry.”

She said she will go into establishments and ask what their best tequila is.

“They will say their best is Casamigos. I will have them pour Casamigos and mine, and in a blind test taste, they cannot tell the difference,” Lopez said. “Places have to give me a chance. “

Lopez, a resident of Chicago’s West Side, said she hopes to expand into Michigan and Wisconsin soon.

“I want for many people to enjoy my tequila,” she said.

Facing competition

Lopez cringes when celebrities enter the tequila market.

“I’ve seen a lot of celebrity brands take away business. So many come in and try to take over,” the tequila maker said. “But many of those products have additives. It creates a war of the producers fighting for customers.

“I am competing against some big brands.”

Lopez said being a woman in a male-driven industry helps get her attention.

“It helps me tell my story,” Lopez said. “I am a third-generation tequila maker. I can compete with anyone.

“We don’t use any pesticides or chemicals in our product. Being smaller, it gives us an artisan position in the market.”

She noted that most of her tequila products are in the $30 to $65 per bottle, hitting the price point she think works best.

Lopez said it is a challenging time for the spirits market.

“There are a lot of inflation concerns and concerns on what tariffs might mean,” she said.

This fall, Lopez will debut a third tequila product, an Anejo that is resting in cognac barrels in Mexico.

Lopez is content with where her products and company are at this point.

Having just finished her second year of business, Lopez continues to learn and be excited about industry.

“I got to pick our own barrels (for the Anejo brand),” she said, with joy and excitement in her voice.

The Chicago resident is proud of the tequila she is producing.

“I think our product is unique,” she said. “My family is involved in the agave side of the business. My father has three decades of experience.

“This has been such a personal journey for me. I started with 1,349 plants. I am staying true to my heritage. I think we have a great product. The feedback and testimonials have born that out.”

She noted that her products have captured awards in spirits competitions.

“With my family’s background and experience, we produce a quality product. I love to connect with our audience,” Lopez said. “I really like where we are going. I hope we provide what people are looking for.”

Tequila 1349 can be found in some Binny’s and Caputo’s locations.