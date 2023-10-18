Chicagoland Jewish community gathers to pray for peace in Israel

Members of Jewish communities from throughout the Chicago area and state expressed fear, disbelief and support at an Oct. 9 Show Up For Israel Rally in the wake of terror attack in the Gaza Strip and impending war in response.

Israell declared war after Hamas launched attacks across the border.

At Monday’s gathering at the Holiday Inn & Suites Chicago North Shore, flags were prevalent in all sizes at the event.

Rabbi Meir Moscowitz of Northbrook, regional director of Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois, coordinated the event, which was hosted by Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois and Chicagoland Chabad centers.

“I still can’t comprehend it,” Moscowitz said of the situation in Israel. “It’s tough, it’s hard.

“But we each will do something positive.”

Rabbi Dov Hillel Klein of Evanston, executive director at Lubavitch Chabad of Evanston, was among clergy.

Klein spoke of an Evanston resident and her young adult daughter who were on a trip and went missing in Israel and are feared to be hostages.

“This touches home,” Klein said. “For me, these are our brethren and sisters, these are our family.”

Klein was chaplain for the Evanston police department for nearly four decades and has visited Israel multiple times, leading groups.

Klein said people should pursue, “a commitment for hope, a hope for a better tomorrow.

I know there will be peace in Israel. I know there will be a better day.”

Overflow capacity caused organizers to open up an adjoining room. Police presence was heavy indoors and outside of the hotel.

Rabbi Dovid Flinkenstein of Wilmette, co-director of Chabad of Wilmette Center for Jewish Life and Learning, said, “This is a very dark time.”

Flinkenstein said the evening’s purpose was, “gather together in solidarity, to support each other, to empower each other with prayer, and also a message, a message of what can we do, us, so far away, miles away from Israel with so many loved ones that are there, what can we do here in the United States.”

In the audience was Rabbi Sholom Wolberg of Chabad of Glencoe. Wolberg and his wife Deena Wolberg sent a joint statement to Chabad of Glencoe email subscribers.

“Together, let us send our collective spiritual energy of added light, goodness, and kindness of shield and support to the people of Israel,” the Wolbergs wrote.

“May our additional Torah study, prayer, and Tzedakah bring protection and support to all the people of Israel. As we pray for peace and healing, let us remember the words, ‘Oseh shalom bimromav, hu ya’aseh shalom aleinu v’al kol Yisroel, veimru amen’ — May the One who makes peace in the heavens make peace upon us and upon all of Israel, and let us say, Amen.’”

Rabbi Wolberg added, “May God protect all of the inhabitants of the holy land.”