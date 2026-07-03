Chicago’s top cop to retire

A T-shirt that Chicago police Supt. Larry Snelling wore as a new recruit is framed in his office as a reminder of where he started.

“When I walked into the Police Academy at 22 years old, I wanted to protect those who needed help and make a difference in the lives around me,” Snelling said. “More than three decades later, I hope I did just that.”

Snelling will retire July 15 after 34 years with the Chicago Police Department, the last three as superintendent.

Fred Waller, a member of Snelling’s leadership team, will serve as interim superintendent.

Snelling said he has appreciated the “opportunity to give back to the city I love through different assignments across the department.”

“During the past three years, I have had the privilege to lead this department through the 2024 Democratic National Convention and a record-low reduction in shootings, homicides and violent crime,” Snelling wrote in a letter announcing his retirement. “While this happened during my tenure as superintendent, the hard and courageous work of the members of the Chicago Police Department should be given the credit. Though I am proud of what we have achieved, there is more to be done, and I am confident that we created a foundation for further progress.”

He also thanked Chicago residents who “step up in our communities city-wide to work alongside us as we strengthen safety in every neighborhood for our families and our children.”

“I am closing out this chapter of my life with a heart full of gratitude for every Chicagoan and every community partner who embraced me during my time in the Chicago Police Department,” Snelling said. “Thank you does not fully express my appreciation for you, the people of Chicago.”

He encouraged residents to extend that same warmth and support to every member of the department, noting that a simple “thank you” or act of kindness can mean everything to officers.

Snelling noted that there were also tough times as the city’s top crime fighter.

“As I reflect on the past three years, I also reflect on the most difficult moments we have had as a department and city,” he said. “Families in this city lost loved ones to violence, and too many officers were killed in the line of duty because of the same violence they worked to protect everyone from. No matter what, I will always work to ensure the sacrifices of our fallen heroes and the strength and resilience of our Gold Star Families are never forgotten.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said Snelling showed “unwavering commitment to the Chicago Police Department.”

Snelling grew up on Chicago’s South Side, graduating from Englewood High School and attending DePaul University. He joined the Chicago Police Department in 1992 as a patrol officer in Englewood.

He has served as a Chicago police sergeant, led physical skills and operating training at the Chicago Police Academy, and served as a commander and deputy chief of Area 2.

“He is a Chicagoan through and through, and his career reflects a lifelong commitment to serving the city he has always called home,” Johnson said.

“We’re grateful for Superintendent Snelling’s dedicated leadership and the work we’ve accomplished together to advance a community safety strategy rooted in strong partnerships and deep community engagement across Chicago,” he added.

“Leadership may transition, but our commitment to building safe communities and serving our residents with care and compassion does not,” Johnson said. “As we continue through the summer, the structures, coordination, and partnerships that drive our community safety efforts remain firmly in place.

“Keeping Chicagoans safe remains our highest priority, and residents can be confident that the comprehensive summer safety plan already underway will continue without interruption.”

The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability will begin the search process for a new city police superintendent.

Antoinette Ursitti has been promoted to first deputy superintendent to assist interim Superintendent Waller.

“Together with our officers, community partners, and sister agencies, we’ll continue working every day to ensure Chicagoans and visitors alike can safely enjoy their neighborhoods, parks, festivals, and public spaces throughout the rest of the summer,” Johnson said.