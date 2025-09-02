Child-luring attempt reported in Austin neighborhood

Chicago police have issued a notice about an attempted kidnapping/child luring that occurred this morning in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said a 12-year-old girl was walking east on the 4800 block of West Potomac Avenue at 5:50 a.m. today when she observed a Black man in a vehicle.

The man made a hand gesture at the girl, motioning her to his vehicle. The girl returned to her residence, and the offender fled east on Potomac and south through the north alley of Cicero Avenue.

The girl alerted school officials when she arrived at the building.

Police said the offender was a Black man, 30-40 yeas of age, with a shaved head and driving a black minivan with black mag wheels.

Anyone with information about the incident or offender should contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JJ398757.