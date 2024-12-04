Christkindlmarkets expected to draw 1.7 million guests

Video: https://youtu.be/wXwPyWWKbFE?feature=shared

The Christkindlmarkets have returned to the Chicago area and are expected to draw an estimated 1.7 million (combined) visitors to Daley Center Plaza in Chicago and RiverEdge Park (360 N. Broadway) in west suburban Aurora.

The Wrigleyville market along Gallagher Way at Wrigley Field did not occur this year.

Daley Center Plaza is considered the flagship Christkindlmarket location that visitors and tourists have come to know since the festivities there developed as a Chicago Loop memory maker in the 1990s.

“I just love that everyone’s coming together here,” said Leila Schmidt of Bucktown, senior manager with German American Events, LLC., the producer of Christkindlmarkets. “I’m wishing everyone a very joyful, happy season.”

Daley Center Plaza’s preview party Nov. 21 featured diminished rain as the night went on. People

wore festive hats and illuminated Christmas necklaces on lighter winter coats and eventually put away any umbrellas. Santa Claus made a visit. The opening ceremony featured the Christkind character.

The popular boot shape (in midnight blue) returned for this year’s collectible gluhwein mug and people had choices for other purchasable keepsake mugs, including a tall nutcracker theme popular for hot chocolate.

Parents Daniel and Erin Johnson of Naperville brought their children to watch the opening ceremony.

“We always come out to the Christkindlmarket when it kicks off to have fun,” Erin Johnson said.

For the holidays, Daniel Johnson hoped that, “Our family can have a good time and see grandparents and extended family.”

To find out about the history with memorable photos of The Christkindlmarket, visit https://www.christkindlmarket.com/history-tradition/.

Check out the schedule at both locations here at https://www.christkindlmarket.com. The Aurora market is open over the extended weekends only starting on Thursdays and on select holidays so please check before you go to Aurora. Daley Center Plaza also has some special times on holidays so please also view the website or social media, too.