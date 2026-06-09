Chronicle Media earns 25 awards in IPA contest

Chronicle Media enjoyed the June 4 Illinois Press Association Foundation Excellence in News Contest awards event, earning five first-place awards and 25 awards overall.

Kevine Beese and Jack McCarthy each earned two of the first-place awards, while Lynne Conner earned the other first place.

Beese earned first place in Division A for Localized National Story for his piece “Increasing demand stresses food pantries.”

Judges said of the story, “This story had multiple angles, multiple perspectives. Nicely done and short enough to keep the reader’s interest.”

His other first place came in Division C of the Business/Economic Reporting category for the story “Trending upward.”

“The story gave a clear understanding of the positive effects of the grant program and how it works,” judges said. “It was well-written, with a success story to back it up. The story shows this program could have a great effect on under-developed areas.”

McCarthy earned a first place in Division A of the Feature Writing category for his story “Telephone treasures.”

Judges were complimentary, writing, “This article perfectly encapsulates the blend of history and modern day with an informative and exciting display. It was well-written, detailed and an intriguing read. The photos were excellent as well, showcasing how history still brings joy to this day.”

His other first place was for the Non-Daily Division of the Newspaper Design category for Cook County Chronicle. “Clean modular design, nice typography and use of art, best use of white space of all entries in this category,” said judges of McCarthy’s design.

Conner’s first place was in Division A for the Business/Economic Reporting category for the story “Arachnid 360: Selling fun for 50 years.”

Judges said, “A high-def, time capsule of a business story.”

Beese led the way with 13 overall awards. Besides the two first places, Beese also received second place in Division A for News Reporting — Series; Division C for Business/Economic Reporting; Division A for Obituary Tribute; Division A for Sports Feature; Division A for Feature Writing — Personality Profile; and Division A for Portrait/Personality.

He earned third place in Division C for News Reporting — Single Story; Division C for Business/Economic Reporting; Division A for Obituary Tribute; and Division A for Feature Writing.

He finished fourth in the Non-Daily Division for Online Photo Series/Gallery.

McCarthy earned eight awards overall. Besides his two first-place awards, McCarthy earned three second-place awards, including Division A for Localized National Story; Division A for Business/Economic Reporting; and Division A for Single Page Design.

McCarthy finished fourth in Division A for Localized National Story; Division A for Business/Economic Reporting; and Division C for Single Page Design.

Besides her first-place award, Conner also placed third in Division A for Localized National Story.

Bill Dwyer earned third and fourth places in Division A for News Reporting — Single Story.

“Congratulations to Kevin, Jack, Bill and Lynne,” said Rick Hibbert, Chronicle Media publisher. “I am so proud of these individuals, who contributed to our best year in the annual contest. It is a true testament to the talent we have working for Chronicle Media.”