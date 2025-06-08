Chronicle staff members pick up 20 awards

Chronicle Media staff members collected 20 awards, including five first-place finishes, at the Illinois Press Association’s annual convention held Thursday at the Par-A-Dice Hotel and Casino in East Peoria.

The Chronicle’s 13 papers fall under three different contest categories based on circulation.

Staff Writer Kevin Beese earned eight awards, including three first-place honors.

The DuPage Chronicle finished with the third most points in the Division A Sweepstakes

Beese’s first-place finishes were in:

News Reporting – Single Story for his coverage of the sentencing in a fatal Wheaton accident. One judge’s comments were “This story was gripping. You captured all of the mother’s emotions, but still managed to explain the side of the defense. My heart goes out to the mother and what she must be feeling. I thank you for following this story all the way to the courts.”

Feature Writing for his story on youth being adopted from the foster care system. Judges' comments were: "A beautiful story of unselfish love. With so many children in the foster care system, it highlights a true need. Well-written."

Suburban Editor Jack McCarthy captured five awards, including two first-place finishes.

McCarthy’s first-place honors were for:

Business/Economic Reporting (in Division B) for his story on Aurora’s plans to build a 4,000-seat performance center. Judges’ comments were “Strong background and easy to understand. Well done explaining the impact it would have on readers.”

Other awards won be Chronicle Media staff members were:

Second

Government Beat Reporting to Beese for his stories on the proposed parking expansion at Cosley Zoo in Wheaton

General News Photo to Beese for his image of the father of a victim in the 2019 mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora looking at a 2024 tribute to his son

Distinguished Coverage of Diversity to Beese for his preview coverage of a tribute to gays in Gospel music

Third

Photo Series (in Division C) to Karie Angell Luc for her images from the NASCAR Chicago Street Race

Single Page Design (in Division C) to McCarthy for his layout of Lollapalooza photos and coverage

Business/Economic Reporting to McCarthy for his coverage of Ribfest being shut down

Fourth

News Reporting – Series to Conner for her stories on opposition to a proposed solar farm in Winnebago County

Headline Writing to Beese for his titles to various stories

Story/Series – Agricultural Story to Tim Alexander for his coverage of the Chicago Wilderness Alliance seeking to bring conservation and agriculture together to preserve ecosystems

“I’m so proud of all the award winners from Chronicle Media,” said Rick Hibbert, publisher. “I am blessed to be associated with such talented individuals. Chronicle Media’s success is the result of the contributions of Kevin Beese, Jack McCarthy, Tim Alexander, Bill Dwyer, Karie Angell Luc, and Lynne Conner.”