Cicero man charged in high-speed chase

A Cicero man has been charged in connection with a high-speed chase through Bloomingdale, Elmhurst, and other communities in a stolen car.

Javier Barajas, 22, a resident of the 2100 block of South 57th Avenue, was in First Appearance Court on Thursday, May 23, charged with one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 1 felony; and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, a Class 4 felony. He was released after his court appearance.

Class 1 felonies are punishable by four to 15 years in prison. Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

Shortly before 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, Oak Brook police officers received notice of a Department of Homeland Security helicopter regarding a suspected stolen vehicle traveling through the village. Officers began following the 2021 Camaro ZL1, valued at more than $60,000, as it traveled through Oak Brook.

Officers continued to follow the Camaro, allegedly driven by Barajas, ultimately to Army Trail Road where the driver entered eastbound Interstate 290 in Bloomingdale.

A trooper with the Illinois State Police joined Oak Brook officers and they activated their emergency lights, at which time Barajas fled, police said.

Near St. Charles Road, another Oak Brook officer activated his emergency lights and siren at which time Barajas continued to flee, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph in a 45-mph construction zone.

Officers said they followed Barajas to 17th Street in Maywood, where he exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He was taken into custody a short time later on 15th Avenue, police said.

“Law enforcement in DuPage County is committed to not having a repeat of the epidemic of fleeing and eluding that we saw last year,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “It is very simple, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over. I can’t be more clear – anyone who attempts to flee from police will be caught.

“We will use every tool available to us, including the use of a helicopter and assistance from neighboring agencies, as in this case, to apprehend those who think they can outrun the police. Thankfully, no innocent motorists were injured or killed as a result of Mr. Barajas’ alleged actions. I commend the Oak Brook Police Department for not only their work on this case, but also their ongoing efforts in keeping our roadways safe. I thank the Illinois State Police for their assistance as well as the Department of Homeland Security for air support.”

“This is yet another example of the great work by our officers keeping Oak Brook safe and collaborating with federal, state and local law enforcement partners to lock up criminals who have not recognized that we police in a pro-active manner in Oak Brook and DuPage County,” said Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis. “I’d like to thank all of the agencies that assisted us in this incident, and we will remain vigilant in keeping this community safe. I’d also like to thank State’s Attorney Berlin and his team for their assistance and appropriate charges in this case.”

Barajas’ next court appearance is scheduled for June 17 for arraignment in front of Judge Michael Reidy.